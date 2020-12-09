expand
December 10, 2020

Crime reports: Car stolen at gunpoint in Vicksburg found in Shreveport

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

A car stolen at gunpoint last week at Casino Vicksburg was recovered Wednesday in Shreveport, La.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz, stolen from the casino parking lot on Warrenton Road on Dec. 1, was found during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified, was arrested at the scene by Louisiana State Police.

 

Handgun reported stolen from Beuna Vista Drive home Tuesday

On Tuesday, at 8:46 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 200 block of Buena Vista Drive in reference to a theft.

The complainant stated someone stole his .45 Ruger valued handgun at $650.

