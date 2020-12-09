Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Wednesday that items intended for children or seniors connected to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree were reported stolen Tuesday.

At 5:58 p.m., officers responded to The Salvation Army Angel Tree, 4105 Clay Street, in reference to a burglary.

The complainant reported someone gained entry through the back door and stole 44 towels, one wrap, one heater, 20 pairs of socks and six fleece throws.

The estimated value of the stolen property is $158.

Multiple guns stolen from Oak Street home

On Tuesday, at 8:46 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 3100 block of Oak Street in reference to a residential burglary.

A witness reported he heard a glass break and he saw an unknown black male running from the back yard of his neighbor’s home.

The homeowner reported that his Remington 870 express Mag 12 gauge shotgun, a Topper M48 410 gauge shotgun and a Sears and Roebuck 12 gauge shotgun were taken.

Truck stolen from local dealership

On Tuesday, at 9:29 a.m., officers responded to Kirk Brothers Ford, 2431 North Frontage Road, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The complainant reported someone stole a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup truck valued at $80,000.