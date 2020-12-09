Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

The McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road briefly closed Wednesday afternoon as units with the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a possible fire.

Battalion Chief Henry Williams said an air conditioning unit on the building’s roof began smoking, pushing smoke into the building. Employees called 911 for a possible structure fire.

Service at the busy location was shut down as the building was evacuated and the building checked. An air conditioning service company was called in to check the problem and made needed repairs.

The restaurant has since reopened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

