expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 8:50 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

In a move school officials called proactive rather than reactive, seniors at St. Aloysius High School will move to virtual learning beginning immediately and continuing through Dec. 15.

On Tuesday, a letter was sent out to the parents of senior students informing them of this decision.

“We wanted to let them (the parents) know we made this decision to transition our seniors to distance learning in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19,” St. Aloysuis principal Karla McHan said.

The letter stated the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after an undisclosed number of senior students tested positive for the virus.

According to the letter, the need to quarantine the senior class came following contact tracing and fell under the school’s guidelines and COVID-19 protocols. It also, the school said, put the school in a position to have seniors return before semester exams, which are scheduled for Dec. 15.

As part of the action, seniors will only be allowed to return to campus for their semester exams. Also, seniors who participate in sports or other extracurricular activities will not be allowed to take part in those activities or sports during the quarantine period.

In the letter to the parents, the school asked students to check their temperatures at least twice each day for a minimum of 10 days from their last exposure.

“If any of you (or your child’s) temperature is 100.4 degrees or more, feel like you are developing a fever or start having any of the symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath or a new loss of taste or smell) contact your healthcare provider for evaluation and test if indicated,” the letter read. “Contact the school if you or your child have any symptoms or test positive.”

School officials urged that safety for the entire student body and school personnel is paramount. Officials asked parents to pay close attention to the student’s health in the coming days and report it to the school if any symptoms develop.

“As Catholic institutions, it is our duty to provide safe environments for all of our teachers, staff members and students. The guideline presented here are not only designed to provide individual protection, but they call for our entire community to work together to protect our most vulnerable community members,” a statement from the Office of Catholic Education said. “If all individuals take precautions, even those who are healthy and less susceptible together, we will protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Basketball roundup: Lady Flashes’ streak ends, PCA sweeps Deer Creek

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher

Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

Local

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher

Local

Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

COVID-19

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

Local

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

COVID-19

Warren County surpasses thresholds to be considered COVID-19 virus hot spot

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Area schools see similar Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases

Local

Ground search Monday included members of missing hunters’ families

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple vehicles involved in Monday evening wreck on I-20

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer held without bond

Lifestyles

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 45 future leaders

Business

Project to replace Kemp Bottom Road bridge moves forward

Local

State’s budget proposal includes some spending cuts

COVID-19

Supervisors decide not to expand their current COVID-19 orders

BREAKING NEWS

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

Business

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair

Downtown Vicksburg

Photo Gallery: Reindeer Run has become festive downtown event

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer in the face

Local

Search for boaters continues into its fourth day

Local

Annual Pajamas, Pancakes and Planes Breakfast thrills hundreds of children

Local

Third day of searching for missing boaters on the Mississippi ends

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run draws both two-legged and four-legged runners

Crime

Vicksburg officer in critical condition after being shot in Jackson