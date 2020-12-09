St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

In a move school officials called proactive rather than reactive, seniors at St. Aloysius High School will move to virtual learning beginning immediately and continuing through Dec. 15.

On Tuesday, a letter was sent out to the parents of senior students informing them of this decision.

“We wanted to let them (the parents) know we made this decision to transition our seniors to distance learning in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19,” St. Aloysuis principal Karla McHan said.

The letter stated the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” after an undisclosed number of senior students tested positive for the virus.

According to the letter, the need to quarantine the senior class came following contact tracing and fell under the school’s guidelines and COVID-19 protocols. It also, the school said, put the school in a position to have seniors return before semester exams, which are scheduled for Dec. 15.

As part of the action, seniors will only be allowed to return to campus for their semester exams. Also, seniors who participate in sports or other extracurricular activities will not be allowed to take part in those activities or sports during the quarantine period.

In the letter to the parents, the school asked students to check their temperatures at least twice each day for a minimum of 10 days from their last exposure.

“If any of you (or your child’s) temperature is 100.4 degrees or more, feel like you are developing a fever or start having any of the symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath or a new loss of taste or smell) contact your healthcare provider for evaluation and test if indicated,” the letter read. “Contact the school if you or your child have any symptoms or test positive.”

School officials urged that safety for the entire student body and school personnel is paramount. Officials asked parents to pay close attention to the student’s health in the coming days and report it to the school if any symptoms develop.

“As Catholic institutions, it is our duty to provide safe environments for all of our teachers, staff members and students. The guideline presented here are not only designed to provide individual protection, but they call for our entire community to work together to protect our most vulnerable community members,” a statement from the Office of Catholic Education said. “If all individuals take precautions, even those who are healthy and less susceptible together, we will protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

