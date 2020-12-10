expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows

By Staff Reports

Published 10:37 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

The five bungalow residences that once lined 1112 to 1120 Cherry Street were built between 1923 and 1929 on the west side of Cherry Street, north of China Street. 

They replaced four houses, three one-story and one two-story (on the corner of China), that had fallen into disrepair. The houses were most likely rental houses as the occupants changed quite often.

In 1923, 1112 witnessed the wedding of Mary Cornblatt to Leo Shoenholz. The house was Mary’s parents’ home and the vows were performed by Rabbi Sol Kory. The Cornblatt family must have been a popular one as the wedding was announced by both the Vicksburg Evening Post and the Vicksburg Herald on Feb. 14 and again on Feb. 15, and then by the Herald after the fact on Feb. 16, reporting that the couple had left for Chicago for their honeymoon and that they would reside in Cleveland on their return. 

In 1929, these houses were occupied by Harry and Louise Meyers, Cora Heitman, Leon and Helen Graeber, Noel Freifeld and Julius and Lena Riegler. Harry Meyers was a clerk, Graeber was a tailor and Riegler was a salesman. 

By 1935, 1112 and 1114 had new residents — Annie McInnis and John and Vesta Ramsey. Ramsey was listed in the city directory as a salesman for Wright Brothers Hardware Company and Vesta as a saleswoman at the Valley Dry Goods Company.

Annie McInnis was the widow of William and her sons Jack, who worked at Hill City Cleaners, and William, who was a civil engineer with Waterways Experiment Station lived, with her. 

In 1941, the residents were James Christmas, Paul Kestenbaum, Maxine Kestenbaum, Ida McMurray and Julius Riegler.

There were new occupants in the 1950s and 60s and the buildings were demolished in the 1970s.

The lot is vacant today and it is difficult to see how these five houses would even fit on the lot that remains.

— Nancy Bell, Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation

More News

Our support of local businesses should remain after pandemic ends

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows

Trump Administration establishes Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Former Alabama coach, Mississippi native Ray Perkins dies at 79

Downtown Vicksburg

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows

Local

Trump Administration establishes Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Local

City approves $700,000 change order on waterline project

Business

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

Crime

Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen at gunpoint in Vicksburg found in Shreveport

Local

After nearly a week, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher

Local

Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

COVID-19

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

Local

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

COVID-19

Warren County surpasses thresholds to be considered COVID-19 virus hot spot

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Area schools see similar Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases

Local

Ground search Monday included members of missing hunters’ families

BREAKING NEWS

Multiple vehicles involved in Monday evening wreck on I-20

Crime

Suspect charged with shooting Vicksburg police officer held without bond

Lifestyles

Photo Gallery: Vicksburg Cotillion Club presents 45 future leaders

Business

Project to replace Kemp Bottom Road bridge moves forward

Local

State’s budget proposal includes some spending cuts

COVID-19

Supervisors decide not to expand their current COVID-19 orders

BREAKING NEWS

Searchers now using sonar in search for missing boaters

Business

City opens bids for Kemp Bottom Road bridge repair