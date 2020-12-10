expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Adam Cook heads out from the starting line of the recent Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg. Cook, so far this year, has kept his commitment of running at least one mile each day. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Cook nears the end of his mile-a-day quest

By Ernest Bowker

Published 3:52 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Late last year, Adam Cook was in a bit of an athletic rut.

He’s done Ironman triathlons and marathons but didn’t do much of anything after the running season concluded in November. Growing listless and, worse, fearful of falling back into the bad habits that had twice led him to spiral into morbid obesity, Cook set a new goal.

“I started New Year’s Day and said I’m going to go out and run a mile, and I’m going to try to run at least a mile every day this year,” he said.

Through heat and cold, wind and rain, in the early morning light and dead of night, Cook has done just that. He estimates he’s covered close to 700 miles through the first 350 days or so of 2020 and is closing in on finishing a yearlong quest.

“I figured I might make it a couple of weeks, maybe a month. I’ve been fortunate to keep it up. It was tough when it first started and getting back in the routine because I took November and December off last year and didn’t run at all,” Cook said.

Cook has battled obesity throughout his adult life. He weighed nearly 400 pounds before getting into shape in 2012 and 2013, but eventually gained all of the weight back and then some. He was up to 473 pounds when, in November 2017, he decided to have gastric sleeve surgery.

The operation removed most of Cook’s stomach and, along with a renewed commitment to exercise and healthy eating, helped him cut his weight in half to about 245 pounds. He finished two triathlons in 2019 and is an avid runner.

His time off late last year convinced him to set a new goal, however, of running a mile a day. Once the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, it replaced triathlon training as his primary mission.

“I didn’t run hardly at all in November and December after I did my Ironman last year. I just wanted to start back doing something and have a goal,” he said. “It’s been good because all of my Ironman races have been canceled this year so I haven’t had a lot to look forward to, racing-wise. This gave me something to keep me moving and doing something.”

Running a mile a day has taken not only commitment but also some creativity. He did a few of his daily runs on a treadmill when the weather was bad and wrapped a couple around the midnight hour. He quickly learned that while the latter might have made logistical sense, it did not turn out as well as he’d hoped.

“In January I did a couple where I went to Wyatt’s Gym and ran a mile at 11:45 on the treadmill, and then after midnight I ran another mile,” he said. “It’s still a mile a day, but then I’d get home and be wide awake and still be up at 2 a.m. and wake up at 5. I only did that about twice and decided that wasn’t the best approach for me.”

Cook has braved bad weather and minor illnesses to get in his daily mile. One thing he said he hasn’t done is “bank” miles, or run more than one mile per day and count it toward the next day.

“If my training plan had five or six miles today, I’ll run that and still run my mile tomorrow. I haven’t banked any miles. I run at least a mile every day,” he said, before adding with a laugh, “I picked a leap year to do it. Of all the years I picked to run a mile every day, I got a bonus day.”

Although, in the end, he has to find the self-motivation to run every day, Cook said friends and family have helped him. He posts daily updates on Facebook, which has led to people asking him about his progress. The peer pressure, he said, has spurred him along.

“People follow me on Facebook and I’ll see them around town and they’ll ask me, ‘Hey, have you run your mile today yet?’ Almost every day somebody will ask me. If nothing else I don’t want to let them down because I know somebody’s watching. So that keeps me motivated as an accountability partner,” Cook said. “And it feels a lot better in the morning to say I ran my mile, rather than, ‘Oh no! I haven’t done it yet.’ So I try to get it out of the way first thing in the morning because it’s easier that way.”

As he closes in on Day 366 of his quest, Cook said he does not plan to continue it indefinitely. He’s pondering a new goal for 2021 and hoping to get back into the triathlon circuit if races are held.

“I’m going to do something different next year. It gets kind of repetitious. I’m trying to come up with something to do the last day of the year as a thing to push it out there,” Cook said. “I probably won’t sleep in (on Jan. 1), but I’ll do something. I need to concentrate on my swimming more.”

What started as a goal in the distance is now within reach. Having kept it up, and seeing it near its end, Cook said, was satisfying.

“It feels good. When I got to a third of the year and then half of the year, I thought I might could actually do this,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate not to have an injury or anything. I’ve been under the weather a couple of times. I ran a mile on the treadmill with a 100-degree fever. I wasn’t feeling well, but I still did it because I didn’t want to disappoint myself. It only takes one day off and it’s done with.”

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Doctor on COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

Soccer roundup: WC sweeps Terry, Vicksburg has a tough night vs. Ridgeland

St. Al cancels all soccer, basketball games until January

COVID-19

Doctor on COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

Local

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

BREAKING NEWS

Report: Corps supports Yazoo Backwater pumps

BREAKING NEWS

Entire St. Aloysius student body moved to virtual learning beginning Friday

Crime

Teenager airlifted to Jackson after being shot several times

Local

Searchers expand the search for missing hunters farther south

Downtown Vicksburg

Cook nears the end of his mile-a-day quest

Downtown Vicksburg

City Board approves agreement with state for proposed vaccine sites

Business

In spite of COVID-19, city sales tax collections nearly meet budget

Local

State legal officials strike a blow to Harper’s hopes to return to office

Downtown Vicksburg

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows

Local

Trump Administration establishes Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Local

City approves $700,000 change order on waterline project

Business

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

Crime

Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen at gunpoint in Vicksburg found in Shreveport

Local

After nearly a week, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher

Local

Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

COVID-19

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

Local

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

COVID-19

Warren County surpasses thresholds to be considered COVID-19 virus hot spot

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County