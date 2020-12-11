Funeral services for Gloria Faye Smith will be Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Joe Mosley officiating. Interment will follow Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings worn inside the building.

Gloria Smith passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in her home following a lengthy illness. She was 84. She had worked in the Vicksburg Warren Schools and was a member and usher at Calvary M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Henry Nunn and Willie Vincent; and her sister, Rose Mae Woods.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Smith of Vicksburg; her son, Josh Earl Clark of Clarksville, Tenn.; and her sisters, Sarah Dixon and Katie Robinson both of Vicksburg; and her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.