December 11, 2020

Henry Walls Herren

By Staff Reports

Published 2:38 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Henry Walls Herren passed away in his home on Dec. 9, 2020. He was 93.

Henry was born in Utica to R.D. and Florence Herren. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years in which he was a master sergeant in aviation mechanics. Henry was also a member of the Free Masons for over 65 years. He also loved going deer hunting.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and step-sons, Patrick and Timothy Tharp.

Henry is survived by his wife, Brenda Herren; sons, Gary Herren, Steve Herren and Stephen Herren; step-son, Anthony Tharp; grandchildren, Raenae Herren, Ryan Herren, Sara Herren, Ethan Herren, Hannah Herren, Maegan Herren, Alyssa Herren, Brittney Lacey, Hunter Tharp, Amy Tharp, and Anthony Lynn Tharp; and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with a service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Utica Cemetery following the service.

Pallbearers will be Steve Herren, Ryan Herren, Stephen Herren, Ethan Herren, Charles Franklin and Barry Boyd.

Honorary pallbearers are David Glascow and Men’s Bible Class.

Pastor Rocky Henriques will be officiating.

