Funeral services for John Carson Jr. will be Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Troy Truly officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced. Facial coverings are to be worn inside the building.

John Carson Jr. passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 91. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of Triumphant M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Wilson Carson Sr.; his son, Lester Johnson; his brothers, Dan Carson Sr. and Earl Carson Sr.; and his sister, Melvyn Carson Young.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Carson of Vicksburg; his sons, Alton James Carson, Malcom J. Carson and Clifton Jefferies all of Vicksburg; his daughters, Ethel Yarrington and Joslyn Carson Ferguson both of Vicksburg; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.