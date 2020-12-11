expand
December 11, 2020

Nancy Donaldson Callicott (Dills)

By Staff Reports

Published 11:18 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Nancy Donaldson Dills Callicott went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 23, 2020, after a long illness.

Nancy was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Huntsville, Ala., the daughter of the late Laura and Marion Donaldson. She was the youngest of three children. Her brothers J.B. and Marion Jr. predeceased her, as well as her husband of over 50 years, James M. Dills Sr.

Before returning to Memphis in 2011, Nancy lived for many years in Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, where she enjoyed a career as a realtor in Dallas.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard R. Callicott of Memphis, Tenn; and her four children, all living in Texas, Claire Dills Johnson (Randall), Judy Dills Evans (Garry), James Dills Jr. (Maria) and Kelly Dills (Stefani). She has three grandchildren, Laura Kylee, Lacey and Alton; two great-grandchildren; and five nephews and nieces.

Interment was Dec. 2, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, Memphis, Tenn.

