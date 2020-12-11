expand
December 11, 2020

Nancy Palmer Watkins

By Staff Reports

Published 2:23 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Nancy Palmer Watkins passed away on Dec. 10, 2020. She was 76.

Nancy was born on Nov. 13, 1944. She graduated from H.V. Cooper High School and finished at Mississippi University for Women in three years. She started her teaching career in Atlanta, where she met her husband Charles Watkins. They moved back to Vicksburg, where they eventually opened and operated Watkins Nursery.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon Adrian and Margaret Fultz Palmer and her husband, Charles B. Watkins Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Ashley Bateman (Robert); sons, Erik Watkins (Nichole) and Newell Watkins (Alice); and grandchildren, Thi Bateman, Amelia Bateman, Landen Love, Reed Watkins, Kent Watkins and Lake Watkins who called her Gigi. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Palmer Hampton.

Nancy was a lifelong member of the Green Hills Garden Club, The Sampler Antique Club, Mississippi Nurserymen Association and several quilting guilds. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg and an associate member of Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church in Madison.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or YMCA, 267 YMCA Place, Vicksburg, Mississippi, 39183.

