expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

In this file photograph from June 2019, the intersection of Mississippi 465 and U.S. Hwy. 61 North can be seen in the foreground. The bridge to the left is the Yazoo River Bridge. Normally, the Yazoo would be the only water seen. (Walter Frazier | For The Vicksburg Post)

Report: Corps supports Yazoo Backwater pumps

By The Associated Press

Published 2:46 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued another report Friday favoring agribusinesses over environmentalists in a decades-long battle over a massive flood control project in the south Mississippi Delta.

The Corps published a final supplement to a draft environmental impact statement it released in October. Both reports reverse the Corps’ own previous stance that pumping out floodwater would harm wetlands. They say that pumps would decrease the depth and duration of flooding in the rural Yazoo Backwater Area, and that rainfall would keep this part of the Delta from drying out.

“These changes are not anticipated to convert any wetlands to non-wetlands, because precipitation is the driving force in sustaining wetlands in the Yazoo Study Area,” the new report says.

The reports note the area’s significant flooding during nine of the past 10 years, including a 2019 flood that lasted several months.

Federally funded flood control for the Yazoo Backwater Area has been debated for decades. The Environmental Protection Agency vetoed a plan in 2008, but the current EPA administrator said in April 2019 that the agency would reconsider that decision. An EPA regional administrator in Atlanta wrote  Nov. 30 that the current version of the project is not subject to the agency’s 2008 veto.

The current proposal calls for pumps near Deer Creek north of Vicksburg, while a previous proposal would have put them elsewhere.

Mississippi’s congressional delegation has been pushing the Trump administration to act on the project that’s estimated to cost more than $400 million. Environmental and conservation groups remain opposed, saying the project would hurt wetlands to help agribusiness. It’s unclear how the project will fare under the Biden administration.

Thousands of people and groups submitted comments for and against the draft report, and the final supplement was published less than two weeks after the comment period ended.

American Rivers, Audubon Mississippi, Healthy Gulf and Mississippi Sierra Club said in a joint statement Friday that the Corps’ new report shows an “appalling breach of trust by a federal agency to expedite a sham process driven by politics rather than due public process and respect for bedrock environmental laws.”

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of the Corps’ reckless effort to approve this unlawful project at all costs and without taking the time to address the fatal flaws in its proposal,” the groups’ statement said. “The Corps’ headlong rush forward demonstrates a blatant, calculated attempt to steamroll the rule of law, ignore science and disregard public comments and concerns.”

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi called the new report “significant progress” for a project she supports.

“With the information provided in the Corps’ final environmental impact statement, there is no justifiable reason to oppose the new proposed plan,” Hyde-Smith said in a Friday news release. “After extensive review, the Corps has determined that it will reduce annual flood damages and provide net gains in environmental value to the entire Yazoo Backwater Area.”

More News

Doctor on COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

Soccer roundup: WC sweeps Terry, Vicksburg has a tough night vs. Ridgeland

St. Al cancels all soccer, basketball games until January

COVID-19

Doctor on COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

Local

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

BREAKING NEWS

Report: Corps supports Yazoo Backwater pumps

BREAKING NEWS

Entire St. Aloysius student body moved to virtual learning beginning Friday

Crime

Teenager airlifted to Jackson after being shot several times

Local

Searchers expand the search for missing hunters farther south

Downtown Vicksburg

Cook nears the end of his mile-a-day quest

Downtown Vicksburg

City Board approves agreement with state for proposed vaccine sites

Business

In spite of COVID-19, city sales tax collections nearly meet budget

Local

State legal officials strike a blow to Harper’s hopes to return to office

Downtown Vicksburg

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows

Local

Trump Administration establishes Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Local

City approves $700,000 change order on waterline project

Business

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

Crime

Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen at gunpoint in Vicksburg found in Shreveport

Local

After nearly a week, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher

Local

Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

COVID-19

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately

Local

Search for missing hunters switches back to Mississippi River

Downtown Vicksburg

Holiday Express will still deliver for Vicksburg community

COVID-19

Warren County surpasses thresholds to be considered COVID-19 virus hot spot

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County