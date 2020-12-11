expand
December 11, 2020

Willie Mae Jones Sims

By Staff Reports

Published 8:06 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Willie Mae Jones Sims, the loving daughter of the late Willie Joe Jones Sr. and the late Sylvia Givens Jones, was born March 29, 1928, in Warren County.

Mrs. Sims passed away on Monday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. She was 92.

At an early age, she confessed Christ in a revival at the Grove Street M.B. Church carried out by the late Rev. A.B. Brown. The late Rev. George Lewis was pastor of the church. After which, she became a member of the Rose Hill No. 1 pastored by the late Rev. A.B. Brown. She later became a member of the Mt. Zion No. 3 M.B. Church, currently New Zion M. B. Church, Rev. Robert L. Miller Sr. pastor.

She attended Bowman High School and was employed at the Vicksburg Laundry and Cleaners. When the business closed, she worked for the Sydney Building Convalescent Home and a certified nursing assistant. She later did private duty nursing.  She received her certificate in cooperation with Hinds Jr. College and the Vicksburg City Schools.

She was preceded in death by her sons Charles Lee Sims and Donald Marvin Sims; great-granddaughter, Tashekia Scott; her parents; brothers, Willie Joe Jones Jr., Cleveland Jones, John Jones and Robert Jones; and her sisters, Mary Ellen Jones and Mary Lee Ricks.

She is survived by one sonm Billy Joe Sims of Vicksburg; six daughters, Retha Lee Summers of Vicksburg, Mary Clare Parrish (Leon) of Fort Washington, Mich., Joyce Dean Sims of Vicksburg, Sherry Lynn Sims of Vicksburg, Patricia Anderson (Raymond) of Acworth, Ga. and Gaye Davis of Vicksburg; brother, James Jones of New Orleans, and Rose Ann Ben, Bridge City, La.; 23 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Jackson Street Community Center, 923 Walnut St., with Pastor Mincer Minor officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with strict social guidelines enforced.

