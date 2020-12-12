expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Crews searching for missing hunters remain focused, committed

By Tim Reeves

Published 5:09 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

The search for two missing hunters on the Mississippi River is now covering an area from north of LeTourneau Landing in Vicksburg south to Natchez.

The search that began Dec. 3, is now stretching further into a second week. Despite the use of dozens of search teams on land and on water and a variety of aircraft, including drones and aircraft with thermal imaging, the two hunters — Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer, of Brookhaven — remain missing.

“We have not even discussed terminating the search,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said late Saturday. “It has not even been a topic of discussion.”

Pace, who joined deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and crews from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on the water Saturday, said the search is now focused solely on the water, with crews launching from LeTourneau, Port Gibson and Natchez.

Saturday’s search began at 10 a.m., delayed by heavy fog along the river. The search was expected to resume Sunday morning.

Pace said that weather permitting, the search would again include aircraft over the targeted area in the “next day or two.”

The search began late Dec. 3, after Hughes and Palmer failed to return from a planned duck hunting trip along the Mississippi River. The pair had put in at LeTourneau Landing earlier that day.

Searchers put out on the river that day. The pair’s boat was found the following day, and searchers found items belonging to the hunters in the days following. The two remained missing.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Crews searching for missing hunters remain focused, committed

Annual Breakfast with Santa draws hundreds to Vicksburg Convention Center

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

Local

Crews searching for missing hunters remain focused, committed

Downtown Vicksburg

Annual Breakfast with Santa draws hundreds to Vicksburg Convention Center

News

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86

Downtown Vicksburg

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

BREAKING NEWS

Day eight of search for missing hunters ends without success

Business

Readers select Bohemia Cafe & Bakery as Vicksburg’s best breakfast spot

COVID-19

Doctor regarding COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

Local

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

BREAKING NEWS

Report: Corps supports Yazoo Backwater pumps

BREAKING NEWS

Entire St. Aloysius student body moved to virtual learning beginning Friday

Crime

Teenager airlifted to Jackson after being shot several times

Local

Searchers expand the search for missing hunters farther south

Downtown Vicksburg

Cook nears the end of his mile-a-day quest

Downtown Vicksburg

City Board approves agreement with state for proposed vaccine sites

Business

In spite of COVID-19, city sales tax collections nearly meet budget

Local

State legal officials strike a blow to Harper’s hopes to return to office

Downtown Vicksburg

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows

Local

Trump Administration establishes Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Local

City approves $700,000 change order on waterline project

Business

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

Crime

Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen at gunpoint in Vicksburg found in Shreveport

Local

After nearly a week, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher