Gators, Eagles score big basketball wins

The Vicksburg Gators made senior night a night to remember.

Taylon Smith made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points, Sean Hardy scored 17, and the Gators crushed McComb 91-47 on Friday.

Vicksburg made nine 3-pointers in the game, and 10 players scored. The Gators scored more than 20 points in every quarter except the third.

Keshawn Brown finished with 12 points for the Gators, Lacaris Johnson had eight, and Jaden Williams seven. Datrick Anderson had three 3-pointers and totaled nine points.

Isaac Gay led McComb with nine points, and Edrick Spurlock scored eight.

Porter’s Chapel 48, Benton 36

Chris Taylor equaled Benton Academy’s point total on his own, with 36 points, to lead Porter’s Chapel Academy to a boys’ basketball victory on Friday.

Willie Rogers and Tyler Washington added four points apiece for PCA. Rogers also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Porter’s Chapel also won the girls’ game, 58-42.