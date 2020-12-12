expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:24 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

What has long been a tradition for one neighborhood, has, over the years, grown into a tradition many throughout Vickburg look forward to.

Saturday, members of Cub Scout Pack 7, along with members of Boy Scout Troop 7, both chartered by the Knights of Columbus Council 898, spent hours creating more than 5,000 luminaries that were then placed throughout the streets and neighborhoods surrounding Glenwood Circle.

The event, which has been done for more than two decades, has become an annual project and fundraiser for Cub Scout 7 since 2011.

As Pack and Troop members, along with parents and volunteers, put the luminaries together, another set of parents and volunteers traveled the streets and neighborhoods spacing the luminaries along the sidewalks and curbs.

The luminaries will be lit Saturday evening and will stay lit until the small candles within the paper bags burn out.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

Thomas Henry

Gators, Eagles score big basketball wins

News

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86

Downtown Vicksburg

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

BREAKING NEWS

Day eight of search for missing hunters ends without success

Business

Readers select Bohemia Cafe & Bakery as Vicksburg’s best breakfast spot

COVID-19

Doctor regarding COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

Local

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

BREAKING NEWS

Report: Corps supports Yazoo Backwater pumps

BREAKING NEWS

Entire St. Aloysius student body moved to virtual learning beginning Friday

Crime

Teenager airlifted to Jackson after being shot several times

Local

Searchers expand the search for missing hunters farther south

Downtown Vicksburg

Cook nears the end of his mile-a-day quest

Downtown Vicksburg

City Board approves agreement with state for proposed vaccine sites

Business

In spite of COVID-19, city sales tax collections nearly meet budget

Local

State legal officials strike a blow to Harper’s hopes to return to office

Downtown Vicksburg

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows

Local

Trump Administration establishes Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Local

City approves $700,000 change order on waterline project

Business

Smoke briefly closes McDonald’s location on North Frontage Road

Crime

Crime reports: Items stolen from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

Crime

Crime reports: Car stolen at gunpoint in Vicksburg found in Shreveport

Local

After nearly a week, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Readers choose St. Al’s Lambiotte as Best High School Teacher

Local

Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

COVID-19

St. Aloysius moves entire senior class to virtual learning immediately