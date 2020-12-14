expand
Ad Spot

December 14, 2020

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:44 am Monday, December 14, 2020

A post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases has continued in Warren County, as 16 more positive cases were reported Monday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The new cases continue to push December toward becoming the worst month thus far in the now 9-month pandemic.

So far in December, Warren County has reported a total of 375 cases and eight virus-related deaths. If the month ended now, it would rank as the third-worst month of the pandemic. Sadly, though, there are 17 days — and 17 reports — remaining in the month.

Over the first 14 days of the month, Warren County has seen an average of 26.8 cases per day, the highest two-week daily average of the pandemic that began in Mississippi on March 11. The first case in Warren County was reported on March 29.

This surge, which was expected by state health officials to hit following the Thanksgiving holiday, has only intensified the strain placed on the state’s health industry. Hospitals across the state — including Merit Health River Region — have seen the number of patients dealing with the virus spike and seen the number of beds available in Intensive Care Units dwindle to near zero.

Since Warren County’s first reported case in late March, the county has seen a total of 2,162 cases and 65 deaths.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

PCA’s Morson, St. Al’s Williams make All-MAIS football teams

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues

Wicker: President Trump has promoted peace through strength

COVID-19

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Local

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Volunteers lining up once again to feed emergency workers on Christmas

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Diamond ring has been quite the attraction for downtown jeweler

Local

Hundreds without power as strong storms roll through

COVID-19

Right now is the worst the virus has been in Warren County

Local

Crews searching for missing hunters remain focused, committed

Downtown Vicksburg

Annual Breakfast with Santa draws hundreds to Vicksburg Convention Center

News

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86

Downtown Vicksburg

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

BREAKING NEWS

Day eight of search for missing hunters ends without success

Business

Readers select Bohemia Cafe & Bakery as Vicksburg’s best breakfast spot

COVID-19

Doctor regarding COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

Local

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

BREAKING NEWS

Report: Corps supports Yazoo Backwater pumps

BREAKING NEWS

Entire St. Aloysius student body moved to virtual learning beginning Friday

Crime

Teenager airlifted to Jackson after being shot several times

Local

Searchers expand the search for missing hunters farther south

Downtown Vicksburg

Cook nears the end of his mile-a-day quest

Downtown Vicksburg

City Board approves agreement with state for proposed vaccine sites

Business

In spite of COVID-19, city sales tax collections nearly meet budget

Local

State legal officials strike a blow to Harper’s hopes to return to office

Downtown Vicksburg

Cherry Street once featured a row of bungalows