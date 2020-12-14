expand
December 14, 2020

Dorothy Ann ‘Dot’ Martin Aaron

By Staff Reports

Published 3:11 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Dorothy Ann ‘Dot’ Martin Aaron went to join her Heavenly Father on Dec. 11, 2020.

A graveside service. officiated by Pastor Joshua Mather will be held at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bentonia, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be held graveside from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fisher-Riles Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Dot was born in Bentonia on Nov. 8, 1938 to V.C. Martin and Lurline White Martin. Dot is survived by her husband, William Joe Aaron; two sons, Ronnie King and Randy King; three step-daughters, Jamie Aaron Stanley (Gary), Joni Aaron Sullivan (Corey), and Jewel Aaron Sibley; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Dot worked for Culkin Water District for over 30 years. She loved life, her family and friends. She never met a stranger. Dot enjoyed gardening, cooking, caring for her loved ones and keeping her husband in line.

Pallbearers will be Rylan Mulliken, Andrew Huebner, Mason King, Justin King, Gary Stanley and Aaron Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 840 Phoenix Rd, Bentonia, MS, 39040-8338.

