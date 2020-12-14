expand
December 14, 2020

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

By Staff Reports

Published 7:50 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Public records for the period between Nov. 30 to Dec. 7

 

Warranty Deeds

Colonial Day School, LLC to All My Children Child Care Center, Part of Lots 9 and 10, Smedes Addition Subdivision.

Small World LLC to All My Children Care Center, Part of Lots 16 and 17, Smedes Addition Subdivision.

Donald G. Antoine to Victoria K. Juve, Lot 3, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

Joseph A. Kellum Jr. to Mary Braswell, Section 12C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Joseph A. Kellum Jr. to Mary Braswell, Section 13C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Mary K. Gibson to Theresa S. Brooks, Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Colonial Day School LLC to All My Children Child Care Center, Part of Lots 9 and 10, Smedes Addition Subdivision.

Stacey Ferguson to DAS Investments LLC, Lot 2, Lightcap Extension.

Jimmy D. Fairchilds to James E. Lynn, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Kenneth J. Prince and Morgen Prince to Cody D. Gray, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Charles L. Robinson Jr. and Amy P. Robinson to Jessica Ryan Grey, Lot 32, Lakeland Village.

Charles E. Holifield Sr. and Janice M. Holifield to Nicholas R. Hearn, Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Dale Holley and Katheryn Holley to Woodrow G. Tullos, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

Daniel Pierson Waring and Madelon Cline Waring to Richard Alexander Johansen and Alexandra Marie Johansen, Lot 359, Oak Park No. 7.

Diane M. Jordan to Ricky Osborn, Lot 34, Warriors Trail Phase 1 Subdivision.

Emma Maxwell to Zelmarine Murphy, Lots 1-4, Nick Bodron Subdivision.

Yasmin Page to Zelmarine Murphy, Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

Brian N. Mullen and Katie Mullen to Edward C. Knight and Wendy R. Knight, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Cynthia Graham White to Dillon Shane Parker, Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Specialty Elastomer Recovery Inc. to Rubber Way Holdings LLC, Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

John Solomon to Malcolm Sampey and Nelda J. Sampey, Part of Lots 48 and 51, Noeville Subdivision.

 

Deeds of Trust

Benita Abraham to Mutual Credit Union, Section 38, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

Omar Esquilin Mangual and Yamiretsy Pagan Albelo to Fidelity Bank, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

All My Children Child Care Center to Small World LLC and Colonial Day School LLC, Part of Lots 9, 10, 16, and 17, Smedes Addition Subdivision.

Mary Ann Browning to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, Lot 2, Maywood Terrace Subdivision No. 1.

Samuel G. Andrews to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, Pharr Square 22 Minor Subdivision.

Luis A. Angel to Riverhills Bank, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

Barry C. Barnett and Elizabeth B. Barnett to GMFS LLC, Part of Lots 14 and 15, Magnolia Plantation.

Theresa S. Brooks to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Cassandra Brown and Patrick Busby to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 60, Sky View Subdivision.

Shannon Busby to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 16, E. E. Bell Subdivision No. 2.

Amber S. Caruthers and George A. Caruthers to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 2, Feld Survey of Bay Tract.

John M. Clark Sr. and Sandra H. Clark to Copiah Bank, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

Sean Michael Pond to Community Bank of Mississippi, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

James E. Lynn to Jimmy D. Fairchilds, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Dillon Shane Parker to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Edward C. Knight and Wendy R. Knight to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Ernest L. Williams Jr. and Cynthia Diane Williams to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Victor M. Gilliam to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 43, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

Cody D. Gray to Trustmark National Bank, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

James Robert Passman and Jessica Ryan Grey to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 32, Lakeland Village Subdivision.

New Covenant Hospice East LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Part of ½ South of ½ South, Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Michael A. Harding and Heidi L. Harding, New Day Financial LLC, Lot 45, Lakeland Village.

Derrick Kirkwood Harpole to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 181, Openwood Plantation Subdivision No. 5.

Nicholas R. Heart to Charles E. Holifield Jr. and Janice M. Holifield, Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Curtis B. Ross to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Part of ¼ Southeast, Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Jim Owen McWhorter and Stephanie S. McWhorter to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 88-B, Warrenton Heights Subdivision No. 2 Part E.

Tammy M. Jackson and Robert Jackson to Mutual Credit Union, Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Richard Alexander Johansen and Alexandra Marie Johansen to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 359, Oak Park Subdivision No. 7.

Victoria K. Juve to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 3, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

Connie M. Linzy and Greg Linzy to Liberty Bank & Trust Co., Lot 43, Lake Forest Subdivision No. 1.

Karen S. White and David W. White Sr. to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 211, Openwood Plantation Subdivision No. 6.

Pierre E. Patry and Cindy Christine Thrana to Mutual Credit Union, Sections 22 and 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

Ronald M. Perkins and Virginia L. Perkins to Mutual Credit Union, Lots 12, 14, 35, 36, 37, Choctaw Boundary Subdivision.

Ricky Osborn to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 34, Warriors Trail Subdivision Phase 1.

Angela Vickers to Quicken Loans LLC, Part of ¼ Southwest, Section 6, Township 6 North, Range 4 West.

James Smith to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Hillcrest Subdivision No. 1.

 

Marriage licenses

Karthur Jerome Anderson, 41, Edwards, to Lucille Ruby Burks, 50, Vicksburg.

Christopher Allen Wilson, 30, Vicksburg, to Brittany Nicole Williams, 30, Vicksburg.

Joseph Issac Henderson, 37, Vicksburg, to Jasmine Monique Wheatley, 34, Vicksburg.

Jeffrey Glen Parker, 55, St. Joseph, La., to Toni Elaine Miller, 51, St. Joseph, La.

Ethan Lenzy Mitchell, 28, Owens Cross Roads, Ala., to Megan Kami May, 27, Owens Cross Roads, Ala.

