expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

When Jammin’ for the Kids was first organized 22 years ago, it became an immediate success.

The fundraiser, which benefits children whose parents are incarcerated, featured musical entertainment, food, an auction, a raffle and a toy collection.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution, event organizer Kemper Earhardt said the 23rd installment will not be held.

However, because the outpouring from the community has been “so generous” in the past, Earhardt said, a fundraiser will still be held, “just in a different way.”

“We will still raise money and take in toys to make sure the children of Vicksburg and Warren County, who would not have Christmas, are taken care of,” Earhardt said.

This year, collection boxes will be placed at the front door of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, across the street from the Warren County Courthouse; at the entrance of River City Rescue on Washington Street; and Toney’s Grill and Seafood Market on U.S. 61 North for people to drop off new, unwrapped toys.

“For individuals who have been so generous in opening their hearts and wallets in the past, checks can still be made out to ‘Beyond Walls Ministries,’ which is our tax-deductible 501(c)(3) organization,” Earhardt said, and dropped off at River City Rescue or mailed to River City Rescue 3625 Washington St. Vicksburg, MS 39180.

In addition, Earhardt said, “If anyone wants to donate larger items, such as bicycles or items that will not fit into our toy collection boxes, River City Rescue will also gladly take in these items and hold them until they are delivered for Christmas.”

While this year’s event had to be altered, Earhardt said he will be glad when they can resume their indoor gathering where the “room is packed.”

“We look forward to our in-person event next year, similar to what we have done in the past 22 years with auctions, raffles, food and fellowship, after this pandemic has passed,” he said.

The deadline to drop off toys is Dec. 22. For more information, call 601-636-6602.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Joshua Coffee

Thelma Mae Beard

Business

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

COVID-19

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Caution, care urged when heating homes for winter

Local

Replacing interstate sign truss on pace to be completed in May

Local

‘Richest woman in the world’ gifts Alcorn State $25 million

Local

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

Local

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect arrested after reportedly strangling his girlfriend

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history

COVID-19

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State auditors find issues with recent VWSD audit

Local

Harper asks the supervisors to let him return as county prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors to extend COVID-19 orders into February, plan promotion campaign

News

Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory

COVID-19

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Local

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Volunteers lining up once again to feed emergency workers on Christmas

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Diamond ring has been quite the attraction for downtown jeweler

Local

Hundreds without power as strong storms roll through

COVID-19

Right now is the worst the virus has been in Warren County

Local

Crews searching for missing hunters remain focused, committed

Downtown Vicksburg

Annual Breakfast with Santa draws hundreds to Vicksburg Convention Center

News

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86