December 17, 2020

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

By John Surratt

Published 5:26 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The search for two hunters missing for nearly two weeks continued Tuesday as authorities scoured the Mississippi River hoping to find the pair.

“Wildlife and Fisheries (agents) put in at Natchez, Port Gibson and LeTourneau (Landing) and Warren County sheriff’s deputies put in at Letourneau,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. “We are searching the surface and using sonar and we have been unable to locate the young men or anything else from their boat.”

Pace said the U. S. Coast Guard is issuing a warning to mariners to commercial traffic to be on the lookout for the pair.

Searchers were forced to suspend their searches early Sunday afternoon as heavy rain and low visibility pushed searchers off the river. Pace said more rain hit the area Tuesday but not enough to force the search to end.

The search for Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer, of Brookhaven, began late Dec. 3 after the two did not return from a planned hunting trip and were reported missing by their families.

Hughes and Palmer had put out on the river from LeTourneau Landing that morning. Their truck and trailer were still at the landing when rescuers first arrived.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

