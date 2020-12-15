expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Tim Reeves

Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

If December ended now, just halfway through the month, it would already be the second-worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Warren County.

Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced 25 new cases in Warren County and, sadly, two additional deaths. So far this month, Warren County has recorded 400 new cases and 10 virus-related deaths.

With the new cases reported Monday (16) and Tuesday (25), December has moved past August’s case total of 368. The worst month remains July, which saw 521 cases reported.

On this pace, December will become the worst month of the pandemic by Sunday, and would still have 11 days remaining in the month.

In addition to likely becoming the worst month of the pandemic that began on March 11 when Mississippi confirmed its first case, the past seven days have been the worst for Warren County. The county has reported an average of 30.3 cases per day. It is the first time that Warren County has seen a daily average of more than 30.

Overall, Warren County has now reported 2,187 cases of COVID-19 and 67 total deaths. During December, 10 people have reportedly died as a result of the virus.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Lorman T. Younger

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all who helped make Breakfast with Santa a success

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history

COVID-19

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State auditors cite ‘fraud, waste and abuse’ in recent review of VWSD

Local

Harper asks the supervisors to let him return as county prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors to extend COVID-19 orders into February, plan promotion campaign

News

Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory

COVID-19

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Local

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Volunteers lining up once again to feed emergency workers on Christmas

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Diamond ring has been quite the attraction for downtown jeweler

Local

Hundreds without power as strong storms roll through

COVID-19

Right now is the worst the virus has been in Warren County

Local

Crews searching for missing hunters remain focused, committed

Downtown Vicksburg

Annual Breakfast with Santa draws hundreds to Vicksburg Convention Center

News

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86

Downtown Vicksburg

Scouts create, display thousands of luminaries around Glenwood Circle

BREAKING NEWS

Day eight of search for missing hunters ends without success

Business

Readers select Bohemia Cafe & Bakery as Vicksburg’s best breakfast spot

COVID-19

Doctor regarding COVID-19: Mid-January is going to be a disaster

Local

NPS grant to help preserve battle sites at Raymond, Military Park

BREAKING NEWS

Report: Corps supports Yazoo Backwater pumps

BREAKING NEWS

Entire St. Aloysius student body moved to virtual learning beginning Friday

Crime

Teenager airlifted to Jackson after being shot several times