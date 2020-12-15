Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

If December ended now, just halfway through the month, it would already be the second-worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Warren County.

Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced 25 new cases in Warren County and, sadly, two additional deaths. So far this month, Warren County has recorded 400 new cases and 10 virus-related deaths.

With the new cases reported Monday (16) and Tuesday (25), December has moved past August’s case total of 368. The worst month remains July, which saw 521 cases reported.

On this pace, December will become the worst month of the pandemic by Sunday, and would still have 11 days remaining in the month.

In addition to likely becoming the worst month of the pandemic that began on March 11 when Mississippi confirmed its first case, the past seven days have been the worst for Warren County. The county has reported an average of 30.3 cases per day. It is the first time that Warren County has seen a daily average of more than 30.

Overall, Warren County has now reported 2,187 cases of COVID-19 and 67 total deaths. During December, 10 people have reportedly died as a result of the virus.

