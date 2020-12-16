expand
December 17, 2020

Three dogs share sniffs and barks during the Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Vicksburg on Dec. 5. The event was a fundraiser for for Paws Rescue, a local no-kill pet rescue organization. To donate to Paws Rescue, visit pawsrescuepets.org. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

By Staff Reports

Published 7:50 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday.

VSO registration
Registration for the Vicksburg Soccer Organization’s spring 2021 season is open until Jan. 7.
There are leagues for boys and girls ages 5-14. The U5 and U6 leads are co-ed. Practices begin Jan. 18, games on Jan. 28, and the season ends March 4.

The registration fee is $35 per player, plus $60 for uniforms. VSO uniforms from previous seasons can be used.

For more information or to register, email Daniel Sumerall at danielsumerall08@hotmail.com or visit vsosoccer.org

Adult basketball registration
Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.

