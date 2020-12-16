The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

VSO registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Soccer Organization’s spring 2021 season is open until Jan. 7.

There are leagues for boys and girls ages 5-14. The U5 and U6 leads are co-ed. Practices begin Jan. 18, games on Jan. 28, and the season ends March 4.

The registration fee is $35 per player, plus $60 for uniforms. VSO uniforms from previous seasons can be used.

For more information or to register, email Daniel Sumerall at danielsumerall08@hotmail.com or visit vsosoccer.org

Adult basketball registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues will continue through Dec. 30.

The entry fee is $125 per team, plus $5 for each non-city resident, with the total fee not to exceed $175. Registration packets are available at the Jackson Street Community Center, or the Parks and Rec office at 100 Army Navy Drive.

A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at the Parks and Rec office on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Parks and Recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-634-4514.