December 17, 2020

Joshua Coffee

By Staff Reports

Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, December 16, 2020

A celebration of life for Joshua Coffee will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at CJ Williams Mortuary Services from 5 to 6 p.m. with family present.

Joshua attended Hinds Community College and he was a very fun-loving man with a big heart. Joshua leaves to cherish his golden memories, his loving companion since junior high school, Shaquia Woodland; their son, Joshua Coffee Jr.; his parents, Joelle Coffee and Zachary Lewis; his three brothers, Micah Coffe Sr., Jerome Coffee both of Vicksburg, Jason Jones, Chicago; one sister, Courtney Coffee; six uncles, a host of other family members and friends.

Joshua Coffee transitioned Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 28.

To post your condolences please visit our website at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services

