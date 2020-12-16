expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

On Dec. 11, his late father’s birthday, Eric Pell put on his dad’s old hunting clothes and took his .270 rifle into the woods for a hunting trip with his buddy Owen Griffin. Pell bagged this 10-point buck with a 20-inch inside spread and 25-inch beams that scored 154 3/4 points. Pell is pictured here with his wife, Holly. “It’s also my father-in-laws birthday. He’s in heaven now so today is a little harder than most. I just can’t help but think his dad and God sent him this one in a life time deer today to make it a happy day instead of a sad one,” Holly said. “Biggest buck of his life with is best bud on his dad’s birthday. What an awesome morning.” (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post) • The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, the size of the animal, and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Trophy Case: Eric Pell

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

On Dec. 11, his late father’s birthday, Eric Pell put on his dad’s old hunting clothes and took his .270 rifle into the woods for a hunting trip with his friend Owen Griffin. Pell bagged this 10-point buck with a 20-inch inside spread and 25-inch beams that scored 154 3/4 points. Pell is pictured here with his wife, Holly.

“It’s also my father-in-law’s birthday. He’s in heaven now so today is a little harder than most. I just can’t help but think his dad and God sent him this one in a life time deer today to make it a happy day instead of a sad one,” Holly said. “Biggest buck of his life with his best bud on his dad’s birthday. What an awesome morning.”

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, the size of the animal, and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

More News

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Joshua Coffee

Thelma Mae Beard

Business

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

COVID-19

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Caution, care urged when heating homes for winter

Local

Replacing interstate sign truss on pace to be completed in May

Local

‘Richest woman in the world’ gifts Alcorn State $25 million

Local

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

Local

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect arrested after reportedly strangling his girlfriend

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history

COVID-19

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State auditors find issues with recent VWSD audit

Local

Harper asks the supervisors to let him return as county prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors to extend COVID-19 orders into February, plan promotion campaign

News

Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory

COVID-19

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Local

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues

Local

Volunteers lining up once again to feed emergency workers on Christmas

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

Diamond ring has been quite the attraction for downtown jeweler

Local

Hundreds without power as strong storms roll through

COVID-19

Right now is the worst the virus has been in Warren County

Local

Crews searching for missing hunters remain focused, committed

Downtown Vicksburg

Annual Breakfast with Santa draws hundreds to Vicksburg Convention Center

News

Charley Pride, country music superstar, dies at 86