Trophy Case: Eric Pell

On Dec. 11, his late father’s birthday, Eric Pell put on his dad’s old hunting clothes and took his .270 rifle into the woods for a hunting trip with his friend Owen Griffin. Pell bagged this 10-point buck with a 20-inch inside spread and 25-inch beams that scored 154 3/4 points. Pell is pictured here with his wife, Holly.

“It’s also my father-in-law’s birthday. He’s in heaven now so today is a little harder than most. I just can’t help but think his dad and God sent him this one in a life time deer today to make it a happy day instead of a sad one,” Holly said. “Biggest buck of his life with his best bud on his dad’s birthday. What an awesome morning.”

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, the size of the animal, and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.