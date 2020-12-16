Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Vicksburg physicians Dr. Geri Weiland and Dr. Dan Edney were among 10 physicians and healthcare leaders to receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine during a press event in Ridgeland Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Mississippi State Medical Association as a way to share information about the vaccine with the public and encourage Mississippians to get the vaccine when it becomes available to the general public.

Weiland is president-elect of the Mississippi State Medical Association, while Edney is a past president of the organization.

