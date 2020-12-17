expand
December 17, 2020

Billy East

By Staff Reports

Published 12:57 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Graveside services for Billy East will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings must be worn inside the building.

Billy East Jr. passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 77. He was retired from Anderson Tully lumber mill and was a member of the Pleasant Valley M. B. Church under the pastorship of Rev. Joe Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis East and Nancy Easterling East; his wife, Anner East; and sons, Billy East and James East.
He is survived by his sons, Arnold East of Vicksburg and Rufus East of Detroit; daughters, Nancy Powers, Gertrude Brown, Alberta Crockett all of Vicksburg, and Viola Stewart and Ladora East of Tallahassee, Fla; and his sister, Ladora Easterling of Shreveport, La.; 37 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

