December 17, 2020

Jim Sturgis Sr.

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

By John Surratt

Published 7:42 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

James E. Stirgus Sr., longtime educator, died at his home Friday at the age of 90.

Services for Stirgus are undetermined at this time. Jefferson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Stirgus spent nearly 35 years as a teacher, principal, superintendent and doing various other jobs in Warren County’s education system. He served as principal of Rosa A. Temple High School and later as superintendent of the Vicksburg City School System. The Vicksburg High School football field is named for him.

Stirgus was also a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club, where his son is also a member.

“He was really the main reason Port City Kiwanis was created,” said Port City member Gil Martin. “He was a charter member and he served as president at one time. I sat next to him for breakfast for 30 years; we were good friends.

“His contributions were recognized by the community. He was an outstanding fellow; he was smart, he was funny and I enjoyed being with him,” Martin said.

Stirgus’ service to the community was recognized in July 2019 when the city renamed Marcus Street James E. Stirgus Sr. Street.

“Today we gather here not to change the history of Marcus Bottom, but to enhance the history of Marcus Bottom,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said during the dedication ceremony. “Today we are here to enhance it because of this man (Stirgus), and oh, what a man. A man who has impacted so many of us.”

“I knew him my entire life and I held him in the highest regard,” North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield said. “He was principal when I attended Rosa A. Temple Elementary School. He later became an administrator. I knew his entire family and some of his children were in class with me.”

Mayfield said Sturgis was admired by many people in the community, adding, “He will be sorely missed in this community, I can tell you that.”

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

