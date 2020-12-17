expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

The bridge leading to Baxter Wilson Power Plant on Kemp Bottom Road is seen collapsed in this file photograph from July 2017. The collapse was due to erosion underneath the bridge from the Hennessey's Bayou. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

By John Surratt

Published 2:15 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

City officials are asking Warren County Supervisors for help in replacing the Kemp Bottom Road bridge.

The original bridge spanning Hennessey Bayou collapsed in July 2017. Early this month, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen awarded the project to replace it to T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia, which bid $3.45 million, the lowest of three bids submitted on the project.

But Wallace’s bid was $216,818 more than the project’s estimated $3.21 million and the city is asking the supervisors to make up the difference from the county’s State Aid Road and Bridge Fund, which is money set aside for work on state aid roads and bridges in the county.

The fund presently has $402,226. It accrues, or increases, $5,042 per month.

Warren County Engineer Keith O’Keefe told the supervisors at a Monday work session that State Aid officials have said the county can legally transfer the state aid money to the city because the money for replacing the bridge comes from the state emergency road and bridge fund.

The supervisors are expected to vote on a resolution to transfer the money when it meets Monday, but one supervisor voiced opposition to the request. 

“I know someone from the city had to contact him (O’Keefe) to find out about our money, find out what we have,” District 2 Supervisor William Banks said. “My understanding is that the city had this money sometime back for Kemp Bottom Road and they used it for something else.

“I’m pretty sure that’s what happened, and now they want to come to us,” he said. “My vote is no.”

Board President Dr. Jeff Holland said he met with City Attorney Nancy Thomas about the additional money. Holland said the area accessed by Kemp Bottom Road “is one of the prime areas of economic development for the whole county.”

Banks said he wasn’t interested. “I’m through with it; I’m done,” he said.

The Mississippi Transportation Commission in March 2019 released $3.73 million in emergency road and bridge funds to the city to replace the bridge, which is the only direct access to Entergy’s Baxter Wilson power plant and to the property that surrounds it.

The money was expected to pay for the design and construction of a new bridge and stabilize the erosion problem on Hennessey Bayou that caused the previous bridge to collapse in 2017.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the state money has been kept in an escrow account. He said state law prohibits the city from spending it on anything else.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen in April received a $2.238 million National Resource Conservation Service grant to help pay for repairing erosion damage caused by the 2011 Mississippi River flood and stabilize the bank. The city’s share of the project was $678,400.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Ole Miss stars Moore, Yeboah end college careers early

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

BREAKING NEWS

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Downtown Vicksburg

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Local

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

Local

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

Faith

Vicksburg’s Jewish community in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah

COVID-19

Vicksburg health officials begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Downtown Vicksburg

Damaged sewer line may prove to be a costly problem for water line project

Business

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

COVID-19

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Cornelius uses real-life experiences in her business technology lessons

Local

Caution, care urged when heating homes for winter

Local

Replacing interstate sign truss on pace to be completed in May

Local

‘Richest woman in the world’ gifts Alcorn State $25 million

Local

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

Local

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect arrested after reportedly strangling his girlfriend

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history

COVID-19

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State auditors find issues with recent VWSD audit

Local

Harper asks the supervisors to let him return as county prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors to extend COVID-19 orders into February, plan promotion campaign

News

Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory

COVID-19

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Local

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues