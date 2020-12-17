expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Hinds Community College offensive lineman Ethan Boyd signed his national letter of intent with Tennessee-Martin on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Hinds offensive lineman Boyd signs with Tennessee-Martin

By Ernest Bowker

Published 11:02 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

On Tuesday night, Ethan Boyd’s family was filling their home with the green and gold colors of Arkansas Tech. Then, at the last minute, they had to do some redecorating.

Boyd, who spent the last two seasons at Hinds Community College, flipped his decision on the eve of national signing day and took a Division I offer from Tennessee-Martin. On Wednesday evening, surrounded by orange and blue balloons and cupcakes, he put pen to paper and became a Skyhawk rather than a Wonder Boy.

Boyd said the chance to play at a Division I program — Tennessee-Martin plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, while Arkansas Tech is a Division II program — was the deciding factor.

Boyd also had offers from Northern Michigan, Virginia-Wise and West Alabama, all of which are Division II programs.

“Growing up, I was watching my sister and she had the chance to go and got in a bad wreck. I promised myself one day that if I had the opportunity to go D-I, I’d take it,” said Boyd, whose sister Mikala was an MAIS basketball all-star at Copiah Academy. “Last night, (Tennessee-Martin offensive line coach Kevin) Bannon and the head coach (Jason Simpson) called and they said, ‘We want you.’ I said I’m there. Just a chance. That’s all I needed was a chance.”

Boyd was one of three Hinds players who signed with four-year programs on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Defensive end Jaylen Heffner signed with Delta State and quarterback Kobe Dillon with Southern University.

Boyd graduated from Copiah Academy in 2019, but has plenty of family in Vicksburg and signed his national letter of intent in front of them in the River City. He started at right tackle this season and was selected to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s All-South Division team.

Boyd said his time at Hinds prepared him well to move on to the next level.

“Hinds was the only offer I had, but it was one of the best offers I could get,” he said. “It was family there. It’s very rewarding. COVID didn’t help a lot, but having this opportunity, it’s all to God.”

Tennessee-Martin plays in the Ohio Valley Conference, which shifted its season to spring 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boyd will be able to practice with the team, but cannot play in the spring season. He will have three years of eligibility left beginning with the fall 2021 season.

Tennessee-Martin heavily recruits Mississippi’s junior colleges and high schools. The signing of Boyd and Lamar Morgan, an offensive lineman from East Central Community College, on Wednesday gives them 10 Mississippi players on the roster. The list includes former Warren Central and Jones College offensive lineman Malcolm Miller.

Boyds wasn’t sure exactly which offensive line position he would play, but said he was willing to play anywhere.

“Either right tackle, left tackle, wherever they need me,” he said. “I’m just ready to start rocking and rolling.”

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Ole Miss stars Moore, Yeboah end college careers early

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

BREAKING NEWS

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Downtown Vicksburg

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Local

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

Local

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

Faith

Vicksburg’s Jewish community in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah

COVID-19

Vicksburg health officials begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Downtown Vicksburg

Damaged sewer line may prove to be a costly problem for water line project

Business

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

COVID-19

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Cornelius uses real-life experiences in her business technology lessons

Local

Caution, care urged when heating homes for winter

Local

Replacing interstate sign truss on pace to be completed in May

Local

‘Richest woman in the world’ gifts Alcorn State $25 million

Local

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

Local

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect arrested after reportedly strangling his girlfriend

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history

COVID-19

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State auditors find issues with recent VWSD audit

Local

Harper asks the supervisors to let him return as county prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors to extend COVID-19 orders into February, plan promotion campaign

News

Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory

COVID-19

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Local

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues