expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Mary Alice Boyle Pharr

By Staff Reports

Published 11:37 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

Mary Alice Boyle Pharr, 93, died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at home. 

Born on August 1, 1927, in the Air Mount community of Yalobusha County she spent most of her life in Vicksburg but enjoyed the times when her husband long career with  Letourneau had them living in Glasgow, Scotland and Brownsville, Texas.

Mrs. Pharr enjoyed quilting, gardening and playing golf, and traveling with her husband of 51 years until his death in 1993. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Lee Jones Boyle and Elisha Obadiah Boyle Sr.; a sister and four brothers; her husband, Thomas Edward Pharr Sr.; two sons, Thomas Edward Pharr Jr. and Johnny Lee Pharr; a son-in-law Mike Kavanaugh; and grandson, Bradley Tanner.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Elizabeth Boyle Sawner, of Olive Branch; a brother, Ralph (Rosie Lee) Boyle, of Vicksburg; three daughters, Sandra (Bob) Hollingsworth, Jane Alice Kavanaugh and Mary Joyce (Gary) Grant, all of Vicksburg; two sons, Larry Wayne (Cheryl) Pharr, of Hewitt, Texas, and  Robert Eugene (Susan) Pharr, of Vicksburg; 16 grandchildren; more than 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

More News

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Ole Miss stars Moore, Yeboah end college careers early

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

BREAKING NEWS

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Downtown Vicksburg

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Local

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

Local

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

Faith

Vicksburg’s Jewish community in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah

COVID-19

Vicksburg health officials begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Downtown Vicksburg

Damaged sewer line may prove to be a costly problem for water line project

Business

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

COVID-19

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Cornelius uses real-life experiences in her business technology lessons

Local

Caution, care urged when heating homes for winter

Local

Replacing interstate sign truss on pace to be completed in May

Local

‘Richest woman in the world’ gifts Alcorn State $25 million

Local

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

Local

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect arrested after reportedly strangling his girlfriend

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history

COVID-19

Warren County just halfway through its worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State auditors find issues with recent VWSD audit

Local

Harper asks the supervisors to let him return as county prosecutor

COVID-19

Supervisors to extend COVID-19 orders into February, plan promotion campaign

News

Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory

COVID-19

COVID-19 surge continues to worsen in Warren County

Local

Despite inclement weather, search for missing hunters continues