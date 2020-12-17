expand
December 17, 2020

William Alton ‘Bill’ Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 3:03 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

William Alton “Bill” Davis died on Dec. 16, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was 88. He was born April 24, 1932, in Dumas to Lytle Davis and Otie Long Davis.

Bill was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the Navy from May 1951 to May 1955. He retired from General Electric after many years.

He is preceded in death by Carolyn Davis, his loving wife of 59 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bill had a love for gardening, farming, and fishing. Bill was a former member of First Baptist Church of Byhalia and a member of Bovina Baptist Church of Vicksburg.

Bill is survived by three sons, Alton Davis (Phan), Michael Davis (Jan), and James Davis (Missy); nine grandchildren, Cindy Zimmerman, Jacen Le Davis, Timothy Davis, Michael Davis Jr., Christian Davis, Garrett Davis, Sarah Davis, Lauren Davis and Cali Grace Davis; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana  Ave., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 9 a.m. Graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Kent Campbell of Woodlawn Baptist Church and Rev. Randy Burns of Bovina Baptist Church will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Jacen Le Davis, Michael Davis, Jr, Christian Davis, Garrett Davis, James Kinnebrew and Davis Zimmerman.

