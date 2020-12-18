Bill and Mary Ellen Earthman married on Oct. 23, 1953, and had three children from their union.

Their firstborn was Aminda Ann, followed by Mary Ellen, and Lucine Catherine.

Bill graduated from Mississippi State University in 1955, where he earned his BSME degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for International Paper Company for 37 years applying his extensive and diverse experience in facility engineering, maintenance and operations management, staff engineering and construction engineering for projects in the pulp and paper industry, domestic and foreign.

After retiring from International Paper Company, Bill became a consultant for Rust Contractors, Inc. for several years.

While employed, Bill and Mary Ellen moved and lived in several different states. Mary Ellen maintained the home and cared for their three children. She was a lover of all animals and cared for domestic as well as anything wild that needed her help.

Bill and Mary Ellen supported several different humane societies and dedicated their lives to helping animals. Bill was vice president for the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society before he passed away.

Both Bill and Mary Ellen loved antiques and antique auctions, and Bill was deeply knowledgeable of values and craftsmanship of antique furniture and fine art.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Joseph Morlas and Mattie Plunkett Morlas; her husband of 61 years, William “Bill” Earthman; brother, Leon Joseph Morlas Jr.; granddaughter, Cathryn Brumbelow; daughter Aminda Brumbelow; and son-in-law, George Hawn Jr.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Butler Earthman Sr. and Elizabeth Ann Earthman; granddaughter, Cathryn Brumbelow; daughter, Aminda Brumbelow; and son-in-law, George Hawn Jr.

Bill and Mary Ellen are survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen Presson (Tommy) and Lucine Earthman Hawn; sister-in-law, Betty Joyce Morlas; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A heartfelt thank you to Sheree Collins who was a special caregiver and friend.

Bill passed away on May 21, 2015. Mary Ellen passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.

A graveside memorial service for both Mary Ellen and Bill will be held on Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in their memory to the Vicksburg Warren Humane Society, 6600 Highway 61 South, Vicksburg, MS 39180.