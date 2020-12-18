expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Gene ‘Tiny’ Autry Bell Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Graveside services for Gene “Tiny” Autry Bell Sr. will be Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Bell died Dec. 14, 2020, at his home. He was 78.

A lifelong resident of Vicksburg, he was a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School Class of 1961. He also attended Harris Jr. College in Meridian, where he was a member of the basketball and track teams. He was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mat Sinking Unit after 45 years of service. 

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Boyd Bell; his parents, Clarence Sr. and Frances McFarland Bell; and his brothers, Clarence Bell, III, Aaron Bell and Machell Bell. 

Survivors include one son, Gene (Laquette) Bell Jr. of Vicksburg; five daughters, Deborah Bell (Freddie) Harris, Kisha Craig, and Eleanor Bell, all of Vicksburg, Cynthia Bell, of Little Rock, Ark., and Francis Hunter, of Atlanta; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one aunt, Kearen Parker of Vicksburg; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends including Charles Phelps, Barry Phelps, Larry Prentiss, Huey Mace, Jr., Andrew Williams, Dennis Segrest, Freddie Ford, and the Henyard, Knight and Carr families. 

More News

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Santa, I have some big-time requests

Longtime friends Kiffin, Orgeron meet as foes

College football, NFL TV schedule: Dec. 18-21

Local

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Local

Transportation commissioners award bid for I-20 Clear Creek work

Business

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ campaign raises more than $250K for food banks

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents face felony weapons charges

Crime

Video: Greenville woman charged with shoplifting from downtown business

Local

Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

Local

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Downtown Vicksburg

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Local

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

Local

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

Faith

Vicksburg’s Jewish community in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah

COVID-19

Vicksburg health officials begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Downtown Vicksburg

Damaged sewer line may prove to be a costly problem for water line project

Business

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

COVID-19

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Cornelius uses real-life experiences in her business technology lessons

Local

Caution, care urged when heating homes for winter

Local

Replacing interstate sign truss on pace to be completed in May

Local

‘Richest woman in the world’ gifts Alcorn State $25 million

Local

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

Local

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect arrested after reportedly strangling his girlfriend

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history