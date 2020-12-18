expand
December 19, 2020

First Baptist Church Vicksburg member Linda Bryant packs a shoebox at First Baptist Church for Operation Christmas Child. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Letter to the Editor: Vicksburg and Warren County helped spread God’s love around the world

By Staff Reports

Published 7:29 am Friday, December 18, 2020

Dear editor,

We have recently concluded the Operation Christmas Child drive to collect shoebox gifts as part of Samaritan’s Purse ministry.

Churches, businesses, schools, organizations and individuals donated almost 5,800 shoebox gifts this year, which is more than were donated last year. 

In spite of the pandemic and economic hardships the folks from Vicksburg and Warren County proved they cared even more about children all around the world

These shoebox gifts have been shipped to the Atlanta area where they will be processed for shipping overseas.

In the 26 years this ministry has existed, over 150 million shoebox gifts have been sent to more than 130 countries, where they are distributed to children to bring the light of Christmas into their sometimes dark world.

Along with the shoebox gifts the children receive they are given bible stories in their own language. They learn that God loves them and that someone cared enough to send them a gift. 

Through Operation Christmas Child the people of Vicksburg and Warren County are very involved in spreading the Gospel throughout the world and bringing the joy of Christmas to over 5,800 children, their families, and even whole villages.  

A special thanks to The Vicksburg Post’s Terri Cowart Frazier for providing coverage of local events where packing the shoeboxes was going on, which encouraged people to give again.  

Merry Christmas and God bless.

 

Hester Pitts

Area  Coordinator, Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan’s Purse

