expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

By Staff Reports

Published 9:31 am Friday, December 18, 2020

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students deserve a great deal of recognition for their pursuit of academic excellence and incredible achievements,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “These students represent some of the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi, and I’m thrilled to congratulate them for their pursuit of personal and academic greatness.”

The following Vicksburg-area students made the list:

  • Khamariah Patrice Yelder-Anderson of Vicksburg
  • Piper Olivia Connell of Vicksburg
  • Anna Katherine Doiron of Vicksburg
  • Alexander Emanuel Velazquez of Vicksburg
  • Abigail Rose Grant of Vicksburg
  • Anthony Gray Houser of Vicksburg
  • Emmeline Grace Connell of Vicksburg
  • Darrah Marie Stong of Vicksburg
  • Robert Connor Bottin of Vicksburg
  • Anne Stewart Piazza of Vicksburg
  • Michell Liu of Vicksburg
  • Elise Michelle Piazza of Vicksburg
  • Jessica Briann Johnson of Vicksburg
  • Caroline McCollum Simrall of Vicksburg
  • Jane Shannon Guthrie of Port Gibson
  • John Coleman Verhine of Vicksburg
  • Natalie Jones of Vicksburg
  • Charles John Beamish of Vicksburg
  • Mattie Carlyle Derivaux of Vicksburg
  • Andrew Jacob Ulmer of Vicksburg
  • Jack Ellis Dowe of Vicksburg
  • Phillip Palmer Upshaw of Vicksburg
  • Riley Alexandra Egger of Vicksburg
  • Grayson Neal Rankin of Vicksburg
  • Anna Ware Brown of Vicksburg
  • Parker Hugh Brown of Vicksburg
  • Chandler Madison Tucker of Vicksburg
  • Anna Catherine Speights of Vicksburg
  • Katherine Ileen Torres Cruz of Vicksburg

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

More News

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Santa, I have some big-time requests

Longtime friends Kiffin, Orgeron meet as foes

College football, NFL TV schedule: Dec. 18-21

Local

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Local

Transportation commissioners award bid for I-20 Clear Creek work

Business

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ campaign raises more than $250K for food banks

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents face felony weapons charges

Crime

Video: Greenville woman charged with shoplifting from downtown business

Local

Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

Local

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Downtown Vicksburg

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Local

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

Local

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

Faith

Vicksburg’s Jewish community in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah

COVID-19

Vicksburg health officials begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Downtown Vicksburg

Damaged sewer line may prove to be a costly problem for water line project

Business

Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

COVID-19

Video: Vicksburg doctors among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Cornelius uses real-life experiences in her business technology lessons

Local

Caution, care urged when heating homes for winter

Local

Replacing interstate sign truss on pace to be completed in May

Local

‘Richest woman in the world’ gifts Alcorn State $25 million

Local

Jammin’ for the Kids still helping area children

Local

Search for missing hunters on the Mississippi River nears its two-week mark

Crime

Crime reports: Suspect arrested after reportedly strangling his girlfriend

Local

Sykes credits Alcorn experience in making law enforcement history