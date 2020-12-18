expand
December 19, 2020

Trustmarks Community Bank President Ryan Lee, left, presents a check to Bill Mounger, director of the Storehouse Community Food Pantry. The donation is part of Trustmark's 'Sleigh Hunger' campaign. (Submitted Photo)

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ campaign raises more than $250K for food banks

By Staff Reports

Published 2:46 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

JACKSON — Trustmark has partnered with 69 organizations throughout its footprint in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas to support local hunger relief efforts that have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

During the “Sleigh Hunger” campaign over the last two weeks, the company contributed more than $250,000 dollars to assist relief organizations in their mission to feed families during the holiday season.

“Our communities, local economies and families continue to experience unprecedented disruptions in their daily lives, and Trustmark has made a commitment to support and provide relief as we can,” said Jerry Host, Trustmark’s chief executive officer. “We understand the importance of being a true community partner and that begins with helping our neighbors in times of need. We are proud to partner with these organizations throughout our footprint as they continue to provide significant hunger relief in our communities.”

The “Sleigh Hunger” campaign follows an earlier effort by Trustmark where approximately $150,000 dollars was given to community and school-based programs to provide food kits and meals to those in need.  That COVID-response funding was distributed in April to 16 organizations located in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

The “Sleigh Hunger” campaign included funding gifts to the following community food banks and pantries.

Storehouse Community Food Pantry and New Beginning Church of Christ in Vicksburg were among those receiving contributions.

