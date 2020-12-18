Video: Greenville woman charged with shoplifting from downtown business

A Greenville woman is in custody and charged with shoplifting stemming from a criminal shopping trip last weekend in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Valerie Morris, 59, of Greenville, was arrested Friday on a warrant of felony shoplifting. She is charged in connection to the theft of eight HOBO wallets, each valued at $125, from The Cinnamon Tree on Dec. 11.

During her initial court appearance Friday, Judge Penny Lawson set Morris’ bond at $15,000 and bound her case over to the grand jury.

In a video that was shared widely on social media, Morris is seen with a man lifting the wallets from their display and placing them in her purse. The man in the video, who was not identified by police, has not been charged at this time for any involvement in the theft.