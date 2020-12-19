expand
December 20, 2020

One dead, three injured in China Grove wreck

By John Surratt

Published 10:02 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

One man was killed and three others injured Friday night in a two-car wreck in the 1300 block of China Grove Road north of its intersection with Nine Mile Cutoff Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the wreck occurred about 10:15 p.m. when a southbound 2016 Nissan pickup driven by John Andrew Tapp, 32, collided almost head-on with a northbound 2014 Nissan pickup containing three men and driven by Tanner David Chambers, 22.

Tapp, who has a Warren County address, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess.

Chambers and Jim “Jimbo” Halford, 23, of Vicksburg, a passenger in the 2014 Nissan, were taken directly by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance to University of Mississippi Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. Gabriel Tyler Stuckey, 24, the other passenger in the truck, also from Warren County, was taken to Merit Health River Region where he was treated and released, a hospital spokesperson said.

The wreck remains under investigation.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

