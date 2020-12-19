expand
December 20, 2020

Smith leads Gators past Jim Hill

By Staff Reports

Published 9:58 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020

Taylon Smith had a big game from 3-point range, hitting five shots from behind the arc and finishing with 19 points to lead Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team to a 75-44 victory over Jim Hill on Saturday.

Smith made three of his five 3-pointers — and scored 11 of his 19 points — in the fourth quarter.

Keshawn Brown, Sean Hardy and Anthony Lumpkin added 12 points apiece for Vicksburg. Brown also had six rebounds and Hardy had four assists.

Vicksburg will next play Brandon Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., at South Pike High School.

