Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates

RAYMOND — More than 1,300 students received credentials from Hinds Community College in December 2020. Credentials include certificates and associate degrees. Of the fall graduates, 187 achieved cum laude, 3.2 to 3.59 grade point average; 97 achieved magna cum laude, 3.6 to 3.99 GPA and 120 achieved summa cum laude, 4.0 grade point average.

Among those who graduated were the following:

Jessica Hall of Vicksburg

Natasha Blackmore of Vicksburg

Carlos Jones of Utica

Oliver Meeks of Vicksburg

Laquale Harris of Vicksburg

Katie Geter of Vicksburg

Mary Graham of Vicksburg

Ke'aubrey Clark of Vicksburg

Naomi Wilson of Port Gibson

Shamika Wilson of Vicksburg

Delois Brown of Utica

Stephanie Roach of Vicksburg

Brandon Muirhead of Vicksburg

Brooke Patterson of Vicksburg

Dajai Tinner of Port Gibson

Allison Allen of Utica

Jon Miller of Vicksburg

Melinda Mason of Vicksburg

Anna Jones of Rollilng Fork

Diana Perez of Vicksburg

Mia Ross of Vicksburg

Sharon Ames of Vicksburg

Alejandro Davis of Vicksburg

Carisha London of Vicksburg

Malcolm Mitchell of Utica

Kira Smith of Vicksburg

Benita Tillman of Utica

Mary Wright of Vicksburg

Chelsea Lasalle of Vicksburg

Samantha Thorell of Vicksburg

Zarria King of Vicksburg

Kennedy Woodard of Vicksburg

Zariah McGee of Pattison

Terry Phillips of Vicksburg

Rosalyn Walton of Vicksburg

Eric Wilson of Utica

Jukerica Wright of Port Gibson

Theresa Claiborne of Port Gibson

Leslie Hill of Hermanville

Latoya Clark of Vicksburg

Antonnea Cooper of Vicksburg

John Watkins of Hermanville

Saleem Muhammad of Lorman

Mayra Gomez of Vicksburg

Danielle Phelps of Vicksburg

Teeosha Frazier of Utica

Tremayne Watts of Utica

Sage Eastman of Vicksburg

Dayla Campbell of Vicksburg

Robert Dykes of Hermanville

Cailyn Vining of Hermanville

Estela Casas of New Hebron

Daniel Steen of Newhebron

Ethan Boyd of Vicksburg

Casey McDuff of Utica

MacEy McDuff of Utica

Ron'nesha Drayton of Vicksburg

Brenda Kenney of Vicksburg

Lashandra King of Vicksburg

Lyric Stewart of Vicksburg

Tiffany Tapp of Vicksburg

Kynan Heath of Vicksburg

Shearria Murdock of Hollandale

Vantrel Reed of Vicksburg

Kara Hendricks of Vicksburg

Joycelyn Brown of Port Gibson

Cherkara Marbra of Utica

Rhett Bloodworth of Vicksburg

Taylor Byrne of Vicksburg

Emily Lelonek of Vicksburg

Angel Love of Vicksburg

Maguette Ndiaye of Vicksburg

Monique Ware of Vicksburg

Derrica Holmes of Port Gibson

De'shawnte Sylvester of Rolling Fork

Zaria Anderson of Vicksburg

Markeeta Barnes of Vicksburg

Danesha Burden of Vicksburg

Kynsley Jones of Vicksburg

JC Shorter of Port Gibson

Kaniya Griffin of Utica

Shalexis Johnson of Vicksburg

Sydney Johnston of Utica

Sandy Byther of Pattison

Marquze Johnson of Utica

Andrew Paige of Utica

Keyonta' Wilson of Utica

Josephine Clark of Vicksburg

Collin Derossette of Vicksburg

Maurice Gilliam of Vicksburg

Douglas Hadad of Vicksburg

Jalen Moran of Vicksburg

Jacob Stewart of Vicksburg

Austen Ware of Vicksburg

Connie Barton of Port Gibson

Jameika Bell of Vicksburg

Cortney Blanks of Vicksburg

Hannah Bonelli of Vicksburg

Dailon Bridges of Vicksburg

Jasmine Brown of Vicksburg

Romanda Burns of Utica

Laura Butler of Vicksburg

Joshua Byrne of Jayess

Edmond Crystain of Hermanville

Paula Curry of Vicksburg

Deaundria Darden of Port Gibson

Kiera Doss of Vicksburg

Markeese Ellis of Pattison

Morris Evans of Port Gibson

Sharkey Fisher of Vicksburg

Rita Fuller of Jayess

Irkeem Gaines of Lorman

Tamashia Gowdy of Hollandale

Noah Graham of Vicksburg

Jazmin Green of Vicksburg

Cameron Grissom of Vicksburg

Nathaniel Guice of Vicksburg

Jada Guise of Vicksburg

Charles Heath of Port Gibson

Dontae Hedrick of Vicksburg

Ja'keyah Henyard of Vicksburg

Regina Horton of Vicksburg

Richard Hyland of Vicksburg

Devyunn Jefferson of Vicksburg

Allen Johnson of Jayess

April Jones of Vicksburg

Demetrice Jones of Vicksburg

Ola Jones of Vicksburg

Savannah Jones of Vicksburg

Shantavious Jones of Port Gibson

Constance McKay of Vicksburg

Kolby McMillian of Vicksburg

Wytavious McPherson of Utica

Shameka Miller of Hermanville

Victoria Moore of Pattison

Harley Nevels of Vicksburg

Dretricke Oneal of Vicksburg

Jaylah Peaches of Vicksburg

Rodney Pinion of Vicksburg

Glenda Powell of Vicksburg

Vincent Ragan of Vicksburg

Breann Rayburn of Vicksburg

Darius Redmond of Vicksburg

Calvin Richardson of Pattison

Jasmine Ross of Vicksburg

Cassandra Saxton of Vicksburg

Iridiouis Skinner of Vicksburg

Davisha Smith of Vicksburg

Ronesha Sorells of Vicksburg

David Spivey of Vicksburg

Kimberlee Stevens of Vicksburg

Travis Stewart of Vicksburg

Jertisha Stovall of Hermanville

Glennesha Thomas of Vicksburg

Matthew Tilden of Vicksburg

Pamela Trisby of Vicksburg

James Turner of Vicksburg

Aminah Walker of Port Gibson

Tyler Walton of Vicksburg

Alexis Washington of Vicksburg

Jamiya Watson of Port Gibson

Latrina Williams of Vicksburg

Lyniyah Williams of Hermanville

Diamond Woods of Vicksburg

Robert Young of Hollandale

With six locations in central Mississippi — including a campus in Vicksburg — Hinds enrolls about 12,000 students each fall semester.