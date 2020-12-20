expand
December 20, 2020

Carolyn M. Burns

Carolyn M. Burns passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. She was 70.

Carolyn was born in Wesson, she was the daughter of Carl and Emma Luke Lowery. Carolyn worked in the retail business for many years. Carolyn lived a long eventful life.

She is survived by two sons, Delton Burns and Dale Burns (Melinda); daughter, Maxine Ford; brother, John Lowery (Peggy); grandchildren, Lona Burns, Courtney Antoine (Chris) and Cody Vines (Melanie); great-grandchild, Charlestyn Antoine; several nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon. Services will be at noon at Glenwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Roger Cresswell will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be  Christopher Antoine, Cody Vines, Tony Ford, Neal Massey, Karl Simms and Trey Hylender. Honorary pallbearers will be Delton Burns, Dale Burns, and John Lowery.

Carolyn M. Burns

