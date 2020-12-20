expand
Ad Spot

December 20, 2020

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) carries the ball in Saturday’s 51-32 victory over Missouri. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

Mississippi State to play Tulsa in Armed Forces Bowl

By Staff Reports

Published 5:32 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

In a normal season, a 3-7 record would not lead to much optimism in late December. This, of course, is not a normal season.

Mississippi State, despite its dismal record, kept its streak of 11 consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance alive on Sunday when it accepted a bid to play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The Bulldogs will face Tulsa (6-2) on New Year’s Eve, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN.

Mississippi State’s bowl bid was made possible by an NCAA ruling earlier this year that suspended a requirement that teams have at least a .500 record. Because of COVID-19 restrictions in various states and teams opting out, a number of bowl slots opened as well, while some bowls canceled their 2020-21 editions because of a lack of available teams.

Mississippi State lost seven of eight games after stunning defending national champion LSU 44-34 in the season opener, and struggled mightily during its slump. At one point it scored three offensive touchdowns in a four-game span.

The Bulldogs seemed to pull things together down the stretch, however, with competitive losses to Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn and a win over Vanderbilt.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs had easily their best game since the opener when they routed Missouri 51-32 in Starkville.

Will Rogers threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, but the real improvement was in the running game.

The Bulldogs racked up 446 yards of total offense, including a season-high 151 on the ground. Their previous high was 87 yards in a loss to Arkansas in the second game of the year.

The Bulldogs also ran the ball a season-high 28 times. It was only the third time this season they have run it more than 20 times in a game, and the first time they have had more than 100 yards as a team.

Jo’quavious Marks led the Bulldogs with 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. Dillon Johnson had eight carries for 47 yards.

“I thought we played better on the offensive line, and I thought our backs did a better job reading holes, things like that,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. “Some of the balls we threw early probably opened things up for us too.”

Mississippi State led 27-10 at the half and Marks punched in another score on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Jaden Walley led all MSU receivers with five catches for 129 yards.

“We’ve had a high tempo in practices, and it finally carried over into the game,” Marks said. “We’ve been trying to put that together. Now I think it’ll bleed over into next season and into the bowl game.”

Mississippi State will only have a few extra days of preparation for its bowl game, rather than the traditional two weeks. Any extra practice, however, will certainly help a team that had 26 players make their first start this season. More than half of the team’s offensive production has come from freshmen.

“You know we have been competitive all year, we just do it incongruently,” Leach said. “We do it in spurts and segmented. We’re a young team anyway, but then you add contact tracing and all that stuff and it’s been hard to get the tent over the circus, so to speak.”

ARMED FORCES BOWL
• Mississippi State (3-7) vs. Tulsa (6-2)
• At Fort Worth, Texas
• Dec. 31, 11 a.m.
• TV: ESPN

More News

Ole Miss to face No. 7 Indiana in Outback Bowl

Mississippi State to play Tulsa in Armed Forces Bowl

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

COVID-19

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Parman wants her students to be positioned to chase their dreams

Downtown Vicksburg

Sorry to report, but Warren County has no chance of a white Christmas

Local

Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Local

Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates

Local

Hundreds of Angels will have a brighter Christmas thanks to donations

Business

Clinton company is lone bidder for MCITy work

Local

Rain cuts search for missing hunters short, as hope for their rescue fades

Business

Shoppers ignore weather, head downtown for last-minute gifts

Local

One dead, three injured in China Grove wreck

Local

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Local

Transportation commissioners award bid for I-20 Clear Creek work

Business

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ campaign raises more than $250K for food banks

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents face felony weapons charges

Crime

Video: Greenville woman charged with shoplifting from downtown business

Local

Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

Local

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Downtown Vicksburg

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Local

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

Local

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

Faith

Vicksburg’s Jewish community in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah

COVID-19

Vicksburg health officials begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine