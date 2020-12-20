Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll
OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.
The following students from the Vicksburg area named include:
- Simran Samir Patel of Vicksburg
- Grace Elizabeth Upshaw of Vicksburg
- Amanda Christine Boleware of Vicksburg
- Emma Siler of Newhebron
- Madeline L. Lee of Vicksburg
- Bailey Prescott Flanders of Vicksburg
- Kristen Sullivan of Vicksburg
- Marcea Kanese Davis of Rolling Fork
- Ryan Aric Morgan of Vicksburg
- Marlainah Ashlea Raney of Vicksburg
- Charnida Jacara Marie Stapleton of Vicksburg
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.