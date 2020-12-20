Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

With the new cases reported Sunday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Warren County reached a record in December, and in the months-long pandemic, that no one wanted to reach.

In just 20 days, Warren County in December set a new high in new cases reported in a month, as the 16 cases Sunday gave Warren County 531 total in December. The previous high for a month was 521 cases reported in the entire month of July.

Sunday’s report also included news of an additional virus-related death in Warren County, pushing the number of people reported killed by the virus in December to 12. August remains the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 21 deaths.

Overall, Warren County has now reported 2,318 total cases since the first case was reported on March 29. With the death reported Sunday, the county has now seen a total of 68 residents killed.

Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure that would extend the county’s COVID-19 civil emergency order, which includes a mask mandate, through at least February. The mask mandate requires that any employee in a business, or any customer entering a business or public building, wear a face covering.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

