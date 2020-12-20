expand
Ad Spot

December 20, 2020

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:11 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

With the new cases reported Sunday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, Warren County reached a record in December, and in the months-long pandemic, that no one wanted to reach.

In just 20 days, Warren County in December set a new high in new cases reported in a month, as the 16 cases Sunday gave Warren County 531 total in December. The previous high for a month was 521 cases reported in the entire month of July.

Sunday’s report also included news of an additional virus-related death in Warren County, pushing the number of people reported killed by the virus in December to 12. August remains the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 21 deaths.

Overall, Warren County has now reported 2,318 total cases since the first case was reported on March 29. With the death reported Sunday, the county has now seen a total of 68 residents killed.

Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure that would extend the county’s COVID-19 civil emergency order, which includes a mask mandate, through at least February. The mask mandate requires that any employee in a business, or any customer entering a business or public building, wear a face covering.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Parman wants her students to be positioned to chase their dreams

Sorry to report, but Warren County has no chance of a white Christmas

Local

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

COVID-19

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Parman wants her students to be positioned to chase their dreams

Downtown Vicksburg

Sorry to report, but Warren County has no chance of a white Christmas

Local

Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Local

Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates

Local

Hundreds of Angels will have a brighter Christmas thanks to donations

Business

Clinton company is lone bidder for MCITy work

Local

Rain cuts search for missing hunters short, as hope for their rescue fades

Business

Shoppers ignore weather, head downtown for last-minute gifts

Local

One dead, three injured in China Grove wreck

Local

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Local

Transportation commissioners award bid for I-20 Clear Creek work

Business

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ campaign raises more than $250K for food banks

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents face felony weapons charges

Crime

Video: Greenville woman charged with shoplifting from downtown business

Local

Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

Local

Career educator James E. Stirgus Sr. dies

Downtown Vicksburg

Emfinger named director of Vicksburg Catholic School’s Early Learning Center

Local

Commercial vessels urged to help search for missing hunters

Local

City seeks assistance from county to cover Kemp Bottom project shortfall

Faith

Vicksburg’s Jewish community in the midst of celebrating Hanukkah

COVID-19

Vicksburg health officials begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine