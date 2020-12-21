expand
December 22, 2020

Romelo Walker

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect arrested

By Staff Reports

Published 4:15 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

A suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a Vicksburg convenience store has been taken into custody.

Just before noon Monday, investigators with the Vicksburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Romelo Walker. He was arrested at the Mississippi Department of Corrections office on Rifle Range Road.

Walker is wanted in connection to the armed robbery of the Five-Star convenience store on Dec. 16. Walker is being held without bond. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department said that more arrests are anticipated.

 

In other reports:

• On Friday, at 8:06 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 1900 block of Baldwin Ferry Road in reference to the burglary of an automobile. The victim reported she left the rear hatch of her 2018 Ford Edge open the night before and someone took several wrapped Christmas gifts containing clothes.

• On Friday, at 12:34 p.m., a theft was reported to the police department. The victim reported someone entered his 2016 Dodge Charger while it was parked at the Ameristar Casino on Dec. 17. A Glock 9mm handgun and a Citadel Boss 12 gauge shotgun were taken from the vehicle. The total cost of the missing firearms is $1,168. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

• On Sunday, at 5:54 p.m., officers responded to Jordan’s in the Vicksburg Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd. The complainant reported someone distracted him and then stole $5,000 worth of clothing from a display table.

