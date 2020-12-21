expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Ricky Powell and Jessica Linear

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg residents face felony drug charges

By Staff Reports

Published 4:26 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests over the weekend resulting in felony drug charges for a pair of Vicksburg residents.

Just before midnight Friday, 41-year-old Ricky Powell, was arrested by officers with the department’s Narcotics/Net Team. Officers were investigating reports of drug use in the parking lot at 1200 Mission 66, where they found Powell in his vehicle with a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine.

Powell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. During his initial court appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Powell’s bond at $15,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to Oyo Motel, 2390 Frontage Road, in reference to a complaint of drug activity in the area.

When officers arrived, they notice a white Infinity trying to leave the area. They stopped the vehicle and found 28-year-old Jessica Linear, who was found to have cocaine in her possession.

Linear was charged with one count of possession of cocaine. During her initial court appearance Monday, Linear received a $15,000 bond from Carpenter, who also bound Linear’s case over to the grand jury.

More News

Grand Gulf values community partnerships, spreads holiday cheer

Game Plan

Laura Louise Palmer Taylor

Linda D. (Moore) Reynolds

Business

Grand Gulf values community partnerships, spreads holiday cheer

News

Sherman Avenue’s Henderson sets ‘high and clear expectations’ for her students

COVID-19

Flaggs said he will take COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

Crime

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg residents face felony drug charges

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District reports positive COVID-19 cases as Christmas break begins

Local

Harper no longer county’s prosecuting attorney, special election set to fill vacancy

Health

Herring’s fight against cancer has been both painful and a blessing

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Local

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

COVID-19

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Parman wants her students to be positioned to chase their dreams

Downtown Vicksburg

Sorry to report, but Warren County has no chance of a white Christmas

Local

Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Local

Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates

Local

Hundreds of Angels will have a brighter Christmas thanks to donations

Business

Clinton company is lone bidder for MCITy work

Local

Rain cuts search for missing hunters short, as hope for their rescue fades

Business

Shoppers ignore weather, head downtown for last-minute gifts

Local

One dead, three injured in China Grove wreck

Local

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Local

Transportation commissioners award bid for I-20 Clear Creek work

Business

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ campaign raises more than $250K for food banks

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue