December 22, 2020

Flaggs said he will take COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

By John Surratt

Published 4:47 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

Count Mayor George Flaggs Jr. among the public officials saying they will take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available. Flaggs said he would take it, even though he doesn’t like shots.

“I’ve always said a leader ought to lead by example,” Flaggs said during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. “If I’m going ask everybody else to take it I think I should take it.”

Flaggs said he has not taken vaccines except for those that were mandatory, such as smallpox injections, when he was a child.

“I’ve never taken a flu shot in my life; I don’t like shots. Period,” he said. “But as mayor of this city, if the vaccine is offered to me, I will lead by example and take it.”

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

