Southern Miss adds Ohio State to 2024 football schedule

Southern Miss will take on one of college football’s elite programs in 2024.

The Golden Eagles will go on the road to face Ohio State in the 2024 season opener, according to a report by FBSchedules.com.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 31, 2024. Southern Miss will receive a $1.9 million guaranteed payout, according to a copy of the game contract obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Ohio State won its fourth consecutive Big Ten championship by beating Northwestern 22-10 last weekend, and earned the No. 3 seed in this year’s College Football Playoff.

The 2024 game will be the first-ever meeting between Southern Miss and Ohio State. It is the second scheduled non-conference game for Southern Miss that season. The Golden Eagles will also play at Troy.

Southern Miss has several games against Power 5 conference opponents scheduled in upcoming seasons. It will play Alabama in 2021, Miami in 2022, Florida State in 2023, Ohio State in 2024, Mississippi State in 2025. All except the Mississippi State game will be on the road.