expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Vicksburg Warren School District reports positive COVID-19 cases as Christmas break begins

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:37 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

The Vicksburg Warren School District reached the halfway point Dec. 18 as teachers and students made it to the district’s Christmas break. It also marked the halfway point of a school year conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While other schools and school districts within the state were forced at times during the past few months to shift all of their students to virtual learning, the Vicksburg Warren School District was able to reach the Christmas break without having to shut-down in-person learning, even as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district were reported.

In its most recent report to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the district reported that for the week ending Friday, that there were a total of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and teachers, while another 50 students were quarantined.

The largest number of cases was reported at Bovina Elementary, where three students reported positive, with another 20 students quarantined. At Warren Central High School, officials announced two students and one staff member had tested positive, with eight students quarantined.

At Warren Central Intermediate, 13 students were quarantined, while at Sherman Avenue Elementary, one student and staff member had tested positive with three students quarantined due to possible exposure.

Officials at River City Early College High School reported five students were quarantined, while just one student was quarantined at Beechwood Elementary School. The Academy of Innovation reported one student and one staff member had tested positive, while Warrenton Elementary reported one positive case involving a student.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Grand Gulf values community partnerships, spreads holiday cheer

Game Plan

Laura Louise Palmer Taylor

Linda D. (Moore) Reynolds

Business

Grand Gulf values community partnerships, spreads holiday cheer

News

Sherman Avenue’s Henderson sets ‘high and clear expectations’ for her students

COVID-19

Flaggs said he will take COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

Crime

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg residents face felony drug charges

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District reports positive COVID-19 cases as Christmas break begins

Local

Harper no longer county’s prosecuting attorney, special election set to fill vacancy

Health

Herring’s fight against cancer has been both painful and a blessing

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Local

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

COVID-19

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Parman wants her students to be positioned to chase their dreams

Downtown Vicksburg

Sorry to report, but Warren County has no chance of a white Christmas

Local

Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Local

Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates

Local

Hundreds of Angels will have a brighter Christmas thanks to donations

Business

Clinton company is lone bidder for MCITy work

Local

Rain cuts search for missing hunters short, as hope for their rescue fades

Business

Shoppers ignore weather, head downtown for last-minute gifts

Local

One dead, three injured in China Grove wreck

Local

Students create hundreds of Christmas cards for nursing home residents

Local

Transportation commissioners award bid for I-20 Clear Creek work

Business

Trustmark’s ‘Sleigh Hunger’ campaign raises more than $250K for food banks

Downtown Vicksburg

Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue